Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 4:56PM MDT until July 4 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 452 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

moderate to locally heavy rain across the northern sections of the

Spring burn scar. An additional 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch of rain will be

possible, mainly along and north of highway 160.

Flash flooding is likely ongoing over parts of the northern sections

of the Spring burn scar.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.