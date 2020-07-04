Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 4:10PM MDT until July 4 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 406 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

moderate rain across the northern section of the Spring Burn scar.

one half to 3/4 on a inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is

likely ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional heavy rain

will be possible over the Spring burn scar through 5 pm.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.