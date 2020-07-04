Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 3:42PM MDT until July 4 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Around one half inch of rain has
already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that may experience flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160. The heaviest rain was
falling on the north side of the Spring Burn scar and was moving
southeast at 15 mph.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
