Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 3:42PM MDT until July 4 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Around one half inch of rain has

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160. The heaviest rain was

falling on the north side of the Spring Burn scar and was moving

southeast at 15 mph.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.