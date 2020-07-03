Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 5:09PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Wiley, or 10 miles northwest of Lamar, moving north at 25 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Eads, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington,
Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
