Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 5:09PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 509 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Wiley, or 10 miles northwest of Lamar, moving north at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Eads, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington,

Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.