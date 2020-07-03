Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 5:45PM MDT until July 3 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 545 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest

of Eads, or 33 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving north at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north

central Kiowa County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.