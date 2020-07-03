Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 5:24PM MDT until July 3 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 524 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast

of Haswell, or 37 miles northwest of Lamar, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Haswell.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.