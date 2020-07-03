Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 4:14PM MDT until July 3 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 414 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over John Martin
Reservoir, or 25 miles east of North La Junta, moving northeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Las Animas, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and
Caddoa.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get away from the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out
to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
