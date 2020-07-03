Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 3:59PM MDT until July 3 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 358 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near John Martin

Reservoir, or 22 miles east of North La Junta, moving northeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and

Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.