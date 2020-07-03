Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 3:48PM MDT until July 3 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 347 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Animas, or

19 miles east of North La Junta, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.