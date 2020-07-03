Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 3:37PM MDT until July 3 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 336 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Las

Animas, or 17 miles east of North La Junta, moving northeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near John Martin Reservoir, get away from the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.