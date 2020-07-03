Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 3:33PM MDT until July 3 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 333 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Las

Animas, or 16 miles east of North La Junta, moving northeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.