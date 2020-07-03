Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 3:27PM MDT until July 3 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 327 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Las Animas, or 14 miles east of North La Junta, moving northeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.