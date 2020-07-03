Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 3:27PM MDT until July 3 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 327 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of
Las Animas, or 14 miles east of North La Junta, moving northeast at
25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Las Animas, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.