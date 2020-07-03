Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 3 at 2:46PM MDT until July 3 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 246 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast

of Higbee, or 24 miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at

20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Higbee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.