Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 2:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 217 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lamar, moving north at 25 mph.

Heavy rainfall, nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Wiley, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.