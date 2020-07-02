Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 1:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 141 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles south of John Martin Reservoir, or 28 miles southwest of Lamar,

moving north at 25 mph.

Heavy rainfall, penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will

be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

John Martin Reservoir.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.