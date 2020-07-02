Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 2 at 3:48PM MDT until July 2 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 415 PM MDT.
* At 348 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of
Towner, or 19 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving south at
5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Kiowa County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
