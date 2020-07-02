Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 2 at 3:48PM MDT until July 2 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 348 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Towner, or 19 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving south at

5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Kiowa County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.