Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 2 at 2:22PM MDT until July 2 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 245 PM MDT.

* At 222 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wiley, or

near Lamar, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lamar and Wiley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.