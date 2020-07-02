Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 4:56PM MDT until July 2 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Flash flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Kiowa County.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.