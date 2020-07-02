Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 4:56PM MDT until July 2 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Flash flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Kiowa County.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.