Flash Flood Warning issued July 2 at 3:54PM MDT until July 2 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Two to three inches of rain

have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Flash flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Kiowa County.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.