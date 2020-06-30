Red Flag Warning issued June 30 at 4:03AM MDT until June 30 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM until 8 PM
this evening for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high
Haines indices for fire weather zones 222, 223, and 224 which
includes the Eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains, the San
Luis Valley, and Fremont county…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines
indices, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT
this evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 222.
* Winds…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments