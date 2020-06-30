Red Flag Warning issued June 30 at 3:12PM MDT until June 30 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM this evening

for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines indices

for fire weather zones 222 through 225 and 227 through 230 which

includes the Eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains, the San

Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains and Wet

Mountain Valley and the southern I-25 corridor counties…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 221…222…223…224…

225…227…228…229 and 230.

* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.