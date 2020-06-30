Red Flag Warning issued June 30 at 12:14PM MDT until June 30 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning is now in effect until 8 PM this evening
for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines indices
for fire weather zones 222 through 225 and 227 through 230 which
includes the Eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains, the San
Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains and
Wet Mountain Valley and the southern I-25 corridor counties…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…223…224…228 and
229.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.