Red Flag Warning issued June 29 at 3:40AM MDT until June 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM today for
gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines indices for
fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, and 227 through 230 which
includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet
Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Southern El Paso, Fremont,
Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties…
…A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for late Tuesday
morning through Tuesday evening for gusty winds, low relative
humidity, and high Haines indices for fire weather zone 224 which
includes the San Luis Valley…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…225…227…228…
229 and 230.
* Winds…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.