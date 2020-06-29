Red Flag Warning issued June 29 at 2:52PM MDT until June 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM today for

gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines indices for

fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, and 227 through 230 which

includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet

Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Southern El Paso, Fremont,

Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties…

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM until 8 PM

Tuesday for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines

indices for fire weather zone 223 and 224 which includes the

Eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains and the San Luis

Valley…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…225…227…228…

229 and 230.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.