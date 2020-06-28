Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 2:58PM MDT until June 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 11 AM to 8 PM Monday

for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines indices

for fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, and 227 through 230 which

includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet

Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Southern El Paso, Fremont,

Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties…

…A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for late Tuesday morning

through Tuesday evening for gusty winds, low relative humidity,

and high Haines indices for fire weather zone 224 which includes

the San Luis Valley…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines

indices, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…225 and 229.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.