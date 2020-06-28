Red Flag Warning issued June 28 at 2:58PM MDT until June 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for 11 AM to 8 PM Monday
for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines indices
for fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, and 227 through 230 which
includes the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet
Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Southern El Paso, Fremont,
Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties…
…A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for late Tuesday morning
through Tuesday evening for gusty winds, low relative humidity,
and high Haines indices for fire weather zone 224 which includes
the San Luis Valley…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines
indices, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…225 and 229.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
