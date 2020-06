Alerts

At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 17 miles west of Eads to near Haswell to 8

miles east of Blue Lake. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington,

Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Blue Lake.