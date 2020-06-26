Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 9:52PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 952 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sheridan Lake, or 24 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 30

mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake and Towner.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.