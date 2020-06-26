Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 9:52PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 952 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Sheridan Lake, or 24 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 30
mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake and Towner.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
