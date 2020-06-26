Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 26 at 6:33PM MDT until June 26 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 633 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of
Truckton, or 37 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving southeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east
central El Paso County.
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.