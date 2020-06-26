Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 26 at 6:10PM MDT until June 26 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Truckton, or

33 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Truckton.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.