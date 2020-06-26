Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 26 at 4:16PM MDT until June 26 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 416 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Black Forest,

or 16 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Black Forest

and Gleneagle.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.