Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 26 at 3:58PM MDT until June 26 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 358 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Forest,

or 17 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northern Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Black

Forest and Gleneagle.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.