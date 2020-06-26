Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 26 at 3:50PM MDT until June 26 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 349 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gleneagle, or

17 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy and Gleneagle.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.