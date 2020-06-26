Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 26 at 3:20PM MDT until June 26 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 320 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenland, or

23 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northern Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer Lake

and Gleneagle.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.