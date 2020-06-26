Flash Flood Warning issued June 26 at 4:34PM MDT until June 26 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northern Colorado Springs, Air Force Academy, Black Forest and

Gleneagle.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.