At 217 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Westcreek, or 24 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Northwestern Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force

Academy, Palmer Lake, Crystola and Gleneagle.