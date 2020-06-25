Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 6:08PM MDT until June 25 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated light rain over northeast
portions of the Spring burn scar. However, heavy rain occurred
earlier, and between one-half and one inch of rain fell on the
northeast side of the burn scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flows.
The debris flows can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other
loose materials.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.