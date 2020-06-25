Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 6:08PM MDT until June 25 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated light rain over northeast

portions of the Spring burn scar. However, heavy rain occurred

earlier, and between one-half and one inch of rain fell on the

northeast side of the burn scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flows.

The debris flows can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other

loose materials.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.