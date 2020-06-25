Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 5:32PM MDT until June 25 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated light rain continuing on the

northeast portion of the Spring burn scar. Heavy rain occurred

earlier and radar estimates that between one-half and one inch of

rain has fallen in the warning area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the northeast portion of the burn scar. Debris flows

can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.