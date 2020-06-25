Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 4:41PM MDT until June 25 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Around one half inch of rain

has already fallen on the northeast portion of the Spring burn

scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flows.

The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.