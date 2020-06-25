Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 4:26PM MDT until June 25 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 422 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that only some light rain was
continuing on portions of the Decker burn scar. Up to one-half inch
of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash
flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through Bear Creek. Debris flows can consist of rock, mud,
vegetation and other loose materials.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Decker Burn Scar.
This includes the following areas, County Road 49 and Bear Creek and
County Roads 108 and 108A.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.