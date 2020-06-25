Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 3:38PM MDT until June 25 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Chaffee County in central Colorado…
West central Fremont County in central Colorado…
Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…
* Until 630 PM MDT.
* At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Around three tenths inch of rain
has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Decker Burn Scar.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving over Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,
vegetation and other loose materials.
This includes the following areas, County Road 49 and Bear Creek and
County Roads 108 and 108A.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
