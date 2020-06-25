Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 3:38PM MDT until June 25 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Chaffee County in central Colorado…

West central Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 335 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Around three tenths inch of rain

has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Decker Burn Scar.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving over Bear Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,

vegetation and other loose materials.

This includes the following areas, County Road 49 and Bear Creek and

County Roads 108 and 108A.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.