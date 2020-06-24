Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 1:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 120 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Starkville, or 7 miles southeast of Trinidad, moving southeast at 5
mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Starkville and Raton Pass.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
