Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 1:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 120 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Starkville, or 7 miles southeast of Trinidad, moving southeast at 5

mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Starkville and Raton Pass.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.