Flash Flood Warning issued June 24 at 6:34PM MDT until June 24 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 632 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

moderate rain in the vicinity of the warned area. Around one half

inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through North Abeyta Creek. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.