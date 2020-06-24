Flash Flood Warning issued June 24 at 5:29PM MDT until June 24 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 830 PM MDT.
* At 528 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160. The storm is
nearly stationary. Around one half inch of rain has already fallen.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through North Abeyta Creek. The debris flow can consist of
rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
