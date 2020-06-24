Flash Flood Warning issued June 24 at 2:27PM MDT until June 24 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Around one half inch of rain has
already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. Main concern for flash flooding is North Abeyta Creek.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the North Abeyta Creek. The debris flow can consist
of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
