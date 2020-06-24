Flash Flood Warning issued June 24 at 2:27PM MDT until June 24 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 225 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Around one half inch of rain has

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Main concern for flash flooding is North Abeyta Creek.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the North Abeyta Creek. The debris flow can consist

of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.