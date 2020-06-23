Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 5:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Queens Reservoir to 8 miles south of Haswell to

9 miles south of Wild Horse Point. Movement was south at 15 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Las Animas, Wiley, Cheraw, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir,

McClave, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir,

Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, Caddoa and Fort

Lyon.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.