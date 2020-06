Alerts

At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southeast of Timpas, or 23 miles south of La Junta, moving east

at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero

and northeastern Las Animas Counties.