Alerts

At 1151 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Spanish Peaks, or 15 miles southeast of Indian Creek on the

southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving southeast at 5 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Gulnare, Spanish Peaks and Weston.