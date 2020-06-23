Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 23 at 6:33PM MDT until June 23 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 632 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Hasty to near John Martin Reservoir to 6 miles
northwest of Las Animas, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Las Animas, Blue Lake, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and
Caddoa.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.