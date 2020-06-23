Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 23 at 6:28PM MDT until June 23 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 628 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McClave, or

10 miles west of Lamar, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Wiley, McClave and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.