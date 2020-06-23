Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 23 at 6:15PM MDT until June 23 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 614 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northwest of Hasty to near John Martin

Reservoir to 6 miles south of Blue Lake, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Blue Lake, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and

Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.